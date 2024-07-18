Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,931,000 after purchasing an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,617,000 after purchasing an additional 569,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

