EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 105,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,066,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Specifically, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Further Reading

