EVE’s (EVEX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
EVE Price Performance
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
