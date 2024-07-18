Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 251.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 68,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 144,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,369. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $775.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Insider Transactions at Astec Industries

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

