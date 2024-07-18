Evercore ISI Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $151.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.83.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.8 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $167.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $167.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after buying an additional 810,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.