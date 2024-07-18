Evercore Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $50.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Evercore from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.88.

MGA opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 32.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Magna International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

