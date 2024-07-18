European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.29

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 256402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 13.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

