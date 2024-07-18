Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.19.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$28.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. Insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151 in the last three months. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.