Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.33

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 140850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Erasca Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $551.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 545,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 286.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Erasca by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

