EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,525 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $91,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after acquiring an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,265,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $395,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,893. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

