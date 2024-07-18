Enzyme (MLN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.22 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $20.08 or 0.00031320 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and $8.22 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,668,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,665,964 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzyme_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

