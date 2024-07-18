Entropy Technologies LP Takes $760,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 289,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 164,741 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.11. 44,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,270. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

