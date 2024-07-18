Entropy Technologies LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.73.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

