Entropy Technologies LP Sells 622 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,706,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.23. 102,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,185. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $142.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

