Entropy Technologies LP Sells 2,178 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 88,784 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 779,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $147.70. 208,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.