Entropy Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 365.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Fox Factory were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fox Factory by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 487,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,539. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Fox Factory's revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

