Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,217. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

