Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $4.56 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,370,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,681. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

