Entropy Technologies LP Invests $4 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 9.9 %

KLAC traded down $85.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $781.75. 1,698,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,892. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $802.61 and a 200 day moving average of $705.87. The firm has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

