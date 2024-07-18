Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 453.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,226 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 33,231.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,001 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 63,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.41.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JXN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

