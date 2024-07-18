Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 63,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.35. The company had a trading volume of 67,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.75 and its 200 day moving average is $255.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

