Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.97 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 33,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.