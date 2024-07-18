Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 257,806 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,628,000 after purchasing an additional 142,717 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 180,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

