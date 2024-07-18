Entropy Technologies LP Buys 92,859 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,817,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,076,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

