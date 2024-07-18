Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.81. The stock had a trading volume of 160,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,349. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $613,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $293,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,857,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,450 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,470. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

