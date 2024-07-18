Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 25,174 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2,490.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Palo DS Manager LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.3 %

VeriSign stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $179.34. 710,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,872. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

