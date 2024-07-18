Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 106,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 180,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment and esports, and subscription businesses in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, and other video-gaming related content, and casual games.

