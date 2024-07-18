Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $147.00 at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $111.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Shares of ENPH opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,775. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

