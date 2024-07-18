Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$114,143.04 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.49, for a total transaction of C$114,143.04.
Gregory Arnold Blaylock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$198,925.76.
Endeavour Silver Price Performance
Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.66. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$6.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
