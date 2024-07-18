Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$114,143.04 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.49, for a total transaction of C$114,143.04.

Gregory Arnold Blaylock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$198,925.76.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.66. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$6.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

