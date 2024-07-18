Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$50.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Emera Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$46.73 on Friday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Emera’s payout ratio is 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

