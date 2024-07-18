Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $36,374,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $32,473,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $24,273,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,257. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

