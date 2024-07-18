EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 2%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 263,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,172,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

EHang Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in EHang by 685.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

