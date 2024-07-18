Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $80,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE NVO traded down $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.42. 6,700,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $607.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

