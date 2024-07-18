Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 415 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.92. 2,622,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,223. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.