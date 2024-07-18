Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.05. 9,530,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,330,445. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.19, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock worth $240,083,913. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

