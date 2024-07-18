Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after acquiring an additional 386,630 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,885 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $187,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 935,326 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $127,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,781. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $148.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,006. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.