Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

MMM stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 311,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.