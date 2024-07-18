Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.04.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $14.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.29. 4,527,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.73 and its 200-day moving average is $247.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.