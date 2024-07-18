Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

J traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $151.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,321. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

