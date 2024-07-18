Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 83 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CDW by 627.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after purchasing an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,736,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,711,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after buying an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.98. 1,041,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,813. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $184.99 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

