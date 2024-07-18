Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $220,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $129.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,989.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,758. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,876.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,667.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,980.15.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

