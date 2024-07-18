Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 947 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

TEVA traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 657,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.