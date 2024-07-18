Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

