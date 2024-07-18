eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,632 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

