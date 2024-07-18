eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of eBay by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,684. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.