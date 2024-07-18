DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $52.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Macquarie from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Barclays decreased their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.66.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.32. 4,369,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,052,135. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,583,546 shares of company stock valued at $63,461,617. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.