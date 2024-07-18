Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Gap Down to $473.27

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $473.27, but opened at $409.80. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $424.40, with a volume of 796,235 shares traded.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.29.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 12.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.48 and a 200-day moving average of $473.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

