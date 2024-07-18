Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $141.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $3.09. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

