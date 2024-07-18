DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $1,565,000. Alterity Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.