Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.13. 571,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $179.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

